Nigerian singer Skiibii shares official video for ‘Baddest Boy (Remix)’ featuring Davido: Watch

They’re dressed in all black like The Omen.

On Friday, Nigerian Afrobeats artists Skiibii and Davido released the stellar official video for ‘Baddest Boy’. Most of the lyrics are in Yoruba and Nigerian Pidgin, but you can hear some of the English words during its hook if you listen closely. If you don’t know much about Skiibii, allow us to give you a short lesson. His real name is Abbey Elias. According to our online research, he will turn thirty years old on July 5, and ‘Baddest Boy’ is the follow-up to his recent collaboration with Crayon ‘If I Ever’, which currently has 38,977 views on YouTube.

Watch the visual below, which exudes the concept of Black excellence, power, and joy. Skiibii has a pleasing smile, too, so if you’re ready to see gold teeth and fancy cars, this Kemz direction is the one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

