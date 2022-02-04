Listen to Nigerian guitarist Fiokee’s star-studded debut ‘MAN’

The famous Nigerian guitarist Fiokee continues to push boundaries with his new fourteen-track debut album called ‘MAN’. The project features guest appearances from African heavyweights like Oxlade, Yemi Alade, D-Black, Peruzzi, Gyakie, and more. Dropping ‘MAN’ on his fortieth birthday, Fiokee has expressed his excitement and pride, urging his fans to support the album. In addition, he continues to express gratitude to those he has worked with for the past two decades.

Fiokee, the artist, isn’t new to the charts, thanks to his commercially successful singles, ‘Sweetest Thing’ featuring Ric Hassani, ‘Like’ featuring Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage, and ‘Dumebi’ featuring Davido and Peruzzi. However, ‘MAN’ allows the musician to build a notable catalogue as a famous guitarist and inspire other rising acts like the Zimbabwean guitarist Sylent Nqo.

Listen to ‘MAN’ here.

