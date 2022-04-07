Cleveland artists YFL Kelvin and YFL Pooh share new project ‘ProjectBabies’

Young rapping duo, YFL Kelvin and YFL Pooh, go from rags to riches with their new album, ‘ProjectBabies‘. Before this joint venture, both YFL Kelvin and YFL Pooh have released solo projects. YFL Kelvin’s résumé includes features with Hip-Hop favourites like Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and Roddy Ricch. Unlike previously released materials from YFL Kelvin and YFL Pooh, you can expect ‘ProjectBabies’ to have minimal features. The features that are on ‘ProjectBabies’ incorporate different flavours like R&B/Soul to Drill. Take a listen to ‘Fake Luv’ featuring Ray Gwalla to get a feel for the style of blended melodies. The two young rappers bounce off each other’s flow throughout their fourteen-song tracklist. I enjoyed the smooth transition from one song selection to the next and can see myself listening straight through. Now, I’m ready for my next road trip and traffic jam! Don’t just take my word; listen to ‘ProjectBabies’ for yourself.

Check out YFL Kelvin and YFL Pooh’s joint project ‘ProjectBabies’ and their latest music video ‘Still In My Hood’ below.

