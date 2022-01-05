Ghanaian artists Wendy Shay and Bisa Kdei team up for ‘Kiss Me on the Phone’: Watch

If you ever wanted to blow kisses for the duration of a chorus or hook, here’s your chance.

On-time for what appears to be another lockdown in the US, Ghanaian artist Wendy Shay released the official music video for her new single titled ‘Kiss Me on the Phone’ featuring fellow Ghanaian singer Bisa Kdei. Reminding us of Soulja Boy’s 2008 hit single of a similar name and the 2020 lockdown, Wendy Shay sings about missing a special someone (Bisa Kdei) who has heart and mind. She misses their in-person conversations, being in his strong arms, and when she’s off to bed at night.

In the second verse, she sings and asks if he misses her, too. During the third verse, Bisa Kdei comes in and sings predominately in the local dialect, called Twi, and we can bet that he’s stayed on topic and delivered his perspective on missing someone special in his life (Wendy Shay).

