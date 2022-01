According to Wack 100 on Instagram, DJ Kay Slay has been fighting COVID for two weeks. In his caption, he revealed that the legendary DJ had been put on a ventilator, and he asked us all to keep his “brotha” in our prayers. If you aren’t familiar with DJ Kay Slay or Wack 100, both gentlemen hold their weight in the Hip-Hop world, and within the last five years, they squashed their beef. You can learn more about their history in this article.

