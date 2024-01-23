Watch Travis Scott, Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai’s lifestyle video for ‘I Know?’

‘I Know?’ is currently trending at #27 on YouTube’s Trending For Music.

Dave Meyers and Travis Scott-directed music video opens with Travis Scott barechested in a room, lying down with his face on the bed. Based on the mess in the house, he may have entertained some guests at night. Next, the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper-singer plays video games, does that thing where you “sit” with your feet on a wall, holding your body up, and watches and drinks a beverage and watches a film. As the raver does these things, so do his co-star(s) to the tee. His co-stars are well-known American models—Encinitas, California-raised Emily Ratajkowski and Egypt-born South Sudanese Anok Yai, who share a partner. The Houston-bred entertainer and Emily Ratajkowsi wake up, work out, smoke, and eat until Anok Yai enters the territory. Both ladies celebrate with the star on what appears to be his birthday with a sparkling cake.

Before ‘I Know’, the American musical superstar released his video for ‘Topia Twins’ featuring Rob49 and 21 Savage. Fittingly, the controversial Clermont Twins and other sets of twins star in the luxe, jetski and speed boat-focused treatment. Scott will perform at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. The remaining dates for Scott’s tour are below.

Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour 2024 Dates

Wed, Jan 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun, Jan 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed, Jan 31 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Mon, Feb 5 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

