Watch Nigeria’s Zinoleesky boo’d up in official video for ‘Sunny Ade’

Zinoleesky released the official video for his new record ‘Sunny Ade’, seemingly named after Nigerian Afropop Jùjú singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Adé. In the Pacman-directed visual, the Agege-bred star chills with friends in the cold streets of London near Queens Road Peckham railway station. When Zinoleesky isn’t with friends, the ‘Party No Dey Stop’ collaborator sits in an expensive car with a slim, beautiful lady to keep him warm in this freezing weather. Check out the visual below for this year’s first release to see him smile.

