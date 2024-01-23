Watch Nigeria’s Zinoleesky boo’d up in official video for ‘Sunny Ade’

Zinoleesky released the official video for his new record ‘Sunny Ade’, seemingly named after Nigerian Afropop Jùjú singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Adé. In the Pacman-directed visual, the Agege-bred star chills with friends in the cold streets of London near Queens Road Peckham railway station. When Zinoleesky isn’t with friends, the ‘Party No Dey Stop’ collaborator sits in an expensive car with a slim, beautiful lady to keep him warm in this freezing weather. Check out the visual below for this year’s first release to see him smile.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

