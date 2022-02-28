in Music Videos

Watch Nigerian rising star Zinoleesky’s official video for ‘Rocking’

Editor’s Note: With all of the criticism Zinoleesky and MohBad have received after an arrest made by NDLEA, we want to keep things light, positive, and focused on the art.

Photo: Instagram

The fast-rising Afrobeats chanter, Zinoleesky, shared his latest offering titled ‘Rocking’ accompanied by a Nollywood inspired music video. The twenty-six-year-old musician is one of the torchbearers from the famed Marlian Music, Naira Marley’s music entity. ‘Rocking’ is his debut single of 2022, and it features production from Nigerian producer Niphkeys. Correspondingly, the Amapiano driven track stirs a sick groove, thanks to the raving log drums on top of the syncopated percussions. Not to mention the pulsing whistles adding the cherry on top.

‘Rocking’, the music video, is centred around a video club in the depths of a Lagos urban setting. A wide array of characters visit the shop to rent some video cassettes. This whole picture is reminiscent of the late 90s and the early 2000s. Zinoleesky plays the shop attendant who falls in ‘lust’ with one of the customers. Coupled with the music, the reel portrays a young Zinoleesky trying to woo a young and beautiful lady. It’s pretty refreshing to watch.

    Written by Mufaro "Forbes" Mujuru

    I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

    RockingZinoleesky