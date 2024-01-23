Zara Larsson unveils ‘Venus’ album tracklist

Yesterday, Zara Larsson revealed the official tracklist for her upcoming album ‘Venus’. Ahead of the reveal, the ‘Lush Life’ singer also shared her European tour will kick off next month.

About the forthcoming album, the official press release states, “‘Venus’ goddess-energy is exemplified on ‘You Love Who You Love’, where Zara summons the Scandi Pop-Rock anthems of Max Martin in this cautionary tale on toxic relationships. Produced by rising duo MTHR and penned with Larsson’s frequent collaborator MNEK, Zara recalls that “we started writing over PRIDE, and began talking about how amazing it is that anyone can love anyone – but that doesn’t mean you always should! We’ve all had that friend, or been that friend, who keeps going back to someone who’s bad for them, and ‘You Love Who You Love’ is saying enough is enough.”

With her elevated sound, eclectic style and unifying vision, Zara Larsson is one of modern Pop’s most essential stars. It’s an evolution she takes to the next level on ‘Venus’, which mixes the mythic and the personal in its exploration of modern love: whether with a partner (‘You Love Who You Love’), family (‘On My Love’), your craft (‘End Of Time’) or with yourself (‘Can’t Tame Her’), it’s Zara’s most dynamic and fully-realised work to-date. The project was conceived by Zara with a diverse but focused team of collaborators, which proved essential to the breadth of the record and the goal of representing all sides of herself. The results are pure, unexpected chemistry: the classic-songwriting tradition of Rick Nowells (Madonna, Lana Del Rey) paired with the maximalist beats of Danja (Britney’s Blackout), or long-time London ally MNEK coupled up with Swedish duo MTHR on ‘You Love Who You Love’.

See the full tracklist below. The twelve-track album comes out on February 9. Before leaving, check out her latest track, ‘You Love Who You Love’.

Venus tracklisting: 1 Can’t Tame Her

2 More Than This Was

3 On My Love with David Guetta

4 Ammunition

5 None Of These Guys

6 You Love Who You Love

7 End Of Time

8 Nothing

9 Escape

10 Soundtrack

11 Venus

12 The Healing

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

