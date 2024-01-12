Stream 21 Savage’s new album ‘American Dream’ featuring Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and more

Today, GRAMMY winner 21 Savage released his third solo LP. ‘American Dream’ features guest contributions from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Mariah The Scientist, Lil Durk, and Brent Faiyaz. Production on the project comes from Metro Boomin, London on Da Track, OG Parker, Cardo Got Wings, FNZ, Honorable CNOTE, Spiff Sinatra, Kid Hazel and more. ‘American Dream’ marks 21 Savage’s first studio album as a solo act since 2018’s ‘I am > i was’, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and earned 21 Savage his first GRAMMY victory.

Since then, the events of 21 Savage’s life have been the fodder of international news headlines. The result: an all-encompassing, triumphant studio album marking the return of one of rap’s preeminent hitmakers and entertainers.

At fifteen tracks, ‘American Dream’ succinctly covers the many facets of 21 Savage that fans have been introduced to over the years. The intro, a spoken piece by 21 Savage’s mother, Heather Joseph, provides a chilling account of the sacrifice she made to give her son the opportunity to live ‘his American Dream.’ “As a mother, every path I walked was for my son,” she says. “Challenges were a part of the journey, and what I wanted was an afterthought.” Merely seconds later, the music begins, and it enters with a boom.

