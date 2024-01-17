21 Savage unleashes ‘American Dream’ merch collection

Today, 21 Savage released his official ‘American Dream’ merch collection. The collection features items specific to the British-American’s career and his album campaign. The twenty-five-piece collection ranges from bucket hats and hoodies to baseball jerseys and, of course, vinyls. The capsule features paintings and sketches created by fine artists, Andrew Agutos and Estéban Whiteside. Carefully curated pieces like the “American Dream Baby Onesie” and the “Should’ve Wore a Bonnet” play to specific themes, while items like the “Metal Dice” and “Leather Bucket Hat” use Savage’s signature dagger insignia to reinforce the rapper’s brand story. See the collection via this link.

