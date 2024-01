Drake and J Cole postpone joint tour: See new dates

In updated entertainment news, we have learned that two of music’s big stars, Drake and J Cole’s joint tour, has been postponed. Originally, the exciting event was set to begin on January 18, and January 19, in Denver. Now, the tour begins on February 2 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Denver shows have been rescheduled to April. See the new ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour’ dates.

‘It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour’ February 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

February 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

February 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

February 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

February 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

February 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

February 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

February 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

February 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

March 24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC *

April 4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

April 5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

April 8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *

April 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 16 –Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * = Dates without J Cole

