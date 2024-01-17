Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma share session visual for ‘Igual Que Un Ángel’: Watch

GRAMMY winner Kali Uchis has released the session video for her track with Peso Pluma ‘Igual Que Un Ángel’. The bilingual star performs in a pink lace, feathery outfit with a backing live band against pinkish curtains in the visual. As she shows off her curves eventually, her fellow singer with the blunt bangs shows up by her side.

Later today, the pregnant star will perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! All tracks would come from her second and latest Spanish album ‘Orquídeas’. Check out the fantastic music video above.

