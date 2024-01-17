Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at customs in Munich

Gage Skidmore

According to Page Six, Arnold Schwarzenegger (76) was detained at the Munich International Airport today (Wednesday, January 17, 2024). Thomas Meister, Munich customs spokesman, said the agency “initiated criminal tax proceedings” because the watch “should have been registered” as its considered an “import.” Page Six’s source said former California governor and famous actor/body-builder governor answered every question when detained “honestly”. Reportedly, the watch in question has a value more than $21,000.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

21 Savage unleashes ‘American Dream’ merch collection