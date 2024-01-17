Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at customs in Munich

According to Page Six, Arnold Schwarzenegger (76) was detained at the Munich International Airport today (Wednesday, January 17, 2024). Thomas Meister, Munich customs spokesman, said the agency “initiated criminal tax proceedings” because the watch “should have been registered” as its considered an “import.” Page Six’s source said former California governor and famous actor/body-builder governor answered every question when detained “honestly”. Reportedly, the watch in question has a value more than $21,000.
