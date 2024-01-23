Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits’ North American tour: See dates

Avril Lavigne, the world’s beloved Pop-Punk superstar from Belleville, Ontario, Canada, announced her upcoming tour on Instagram to her 12.8 million followers. In the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer’s post, she tells her fans she will perform classics from all of her albums and may potentially take some requests.

She wrote, “Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!”

Rightfully, the 2000s legendary artist received over 13,000 comments filled with messages from her biggest fans worldwide.

With all the incredible artists scheduled to tour and release music this year, the world may finally return to what it once was! Check out the tour dates above. It begins on May 22 in Vancouver and ends on September 16 in Edmonton.

