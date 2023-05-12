Watch Ethiopian-American artist Alemeda’s video ‘Ur So Full of It’

Photo: Courtesy of the label

Today, Alemeda, an artist born to Ethiopian parents and upbringing in Arizona, released the official video for her song ‘Ur So Full of It’.

The press details shared that Alemeda grew up with “stern” parents. She didn’t have access to any music or television, and the ‘Post Nut Clarity’ singer discovered music by sneaking to listen to her family’s clock radio. Isn’t it magnificent how Alemeda followed her dreams and lept into music? It’s plainly remarkable.

As elaborately explained by her label, Alemeda “combines hyper-contemporary aesthetics with nostalgic pop/dance vibes and her own punk-rock aesthetic.” Needless to say, but we will, she was influenced by the greats Rihanna, Avril Lavigne, and the Arctic Monkeys.

If you’re a person of colour, looking for things to do outside before the coming of AFROPUNK like me, you will resonate with her messaging, style, and mission. Check out the official music video below. Like you, her famous fan Yara Shahidi might be watching right now.

After you watch this, get into her performance of the track ‘Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows’ through her performance at UPROXX Sessions.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

