During this round of his larger-than-life album rollout, Stonebwoy, one of Ghana’s most prominent recording artists, tells a positive and engaging story of a young love that blossoms into something serious. As the artist performs and details the love professed for his darling, through the writing, he assures her that he doesn’t want anybody else, just her for a long time. Check out the official visual, giving us hope, below from his fifth studio album: 5th Dimension.

