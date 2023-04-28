Stream Stonebwoy’s new multi-genre album ‘5th Dimension’

Smooth as hell.

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Today, one of Ghana’s musical heroes, Stonebwoy, released an outstanding album called ‘5th Dimension’ featuring seventeen tracks. Calling his new Def Jam release “a renewal of his artistry,” the Afro-Fusion artist likens his “next level” or new phase to being “a very skilled driver and a talented driver” in a recent interview with NATIVE.

ADVERTISEMENT




“There is nowhere you cannot drive to, except cars don’t go. This is the next level, this is the next destination that I am carrying the whole musical vibes to, which I refer to as the fifth dimension.”

Stream the brand-new album fused with various musical genres from the continent of Africa like Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae-Dancehall, and more below. It features familiar superstars like Tiwa Savage, Shaggy, Stormzy, and Davido.

ADVERTISEMENT




Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Destroy Lonely announces debut album ‘If Looks Could Kill’

Billie Eilish, Central Cee, Steve Lacy set to perform at Reading & Leeds 2023