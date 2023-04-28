Stream Stonebwoy’s new multi-genre album ‘5th Dimension’

Today, one of Ghana’s musical heroes, Stonebwoy, released an outstanding album called ‘5th Dimension’ featuring seventeen tracks. Calling his new Def Jam release “a renewal of his artistry,” the Afro-Fusion artist likens his “next level” or new phase to being “a very skilled driver and a talented driver” in a recent interview with NATIVE.

“There is nowhere you cannot drive to, except cars don’t go. This is the next level, this is the next destination that I am carrying the whole musical vibes to, which I refer to as the fifth dimension.”

Stream the brand-new album fused with various musical genres from the continent of Africa like Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae-Dancehall, and more below. It features familiar superstars like Tiwa Savage, Shaggy, Stormzy, and Davido.

