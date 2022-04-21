Ghanaian music legend Shatta Wale returns with official video for ‘On God’: Watch

“Nobody bigger than God.”

It’s been a while since we’ve covered Shatta Wale. We didn’t know what was going on: The King of African Dancehall King seemed to be spiralling from his arrest’s drama to his unkind statements about the Nigerian artists. Shatta Wale seemed to change his tone about Nigerians in a recent tweet stating that Nigerians know talent and that Ghanaians should respect them for their hard work and stop comparing their “lazy lifestyle” to theirs. In his new record, he brushes on his life and asks listeners to check his record to see that he doesn’t lose. Hopefully, the Shaxi founder is back on track with his music without the unnecessary antics.

Watch the music video below that sees the controversial artist from Ghana reflecting on his life and the entertainment industry.

