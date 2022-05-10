in Music Reviews, News

Ghana’s Shatta Wale shares new fun dance track ‘Shoulder’: Listen

Photo: Twitter

updated

There isn’t a dull moment in this record.

Photo: Twitter

This week, Ghanaian music legend Shatta Wale kicked off his week and unleashed a new record called ‘Shoulder’. As the African King of Dancehall continues to stake his claim and have fun, he reminds us of what separates the professionals from the amateurs. Toward the end of the dramatic self-production, he refers to and complements Tiwa Savage calling her “sexy”. If you’re the type of person that enjoys dancing in the club and making memories with friends, this one is for you. Stream the record below, uploaded to YouTube seven hours ago.

Author

  • Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    View all posts

Shatta WaleShoulder

Watch the Recording Academy’s interview with Nigeria’s Phyno for its Herbal Tea & White Sofas series