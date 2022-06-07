‘Abow (Remix)’ incites endless fun-time for the gworls: Hear the Derrick Milano production

Last week on June 3, Run-It-Up Records released the star-studded remix version of ‘Abow’ by Hip-Hop’s newest rising star, ShantiiP. What does the onomotopaie mean in connection to the TikTok viral hit with over five hundred thousand views? According to the description we received, the word “abow” is used like “damn” or “wow” to express the feeling of shock or concern. On the Derrick Milano production, famous American rappers DreamDoll, Kash Doll and Rubi Rose, and Houston-based newcomer, ShantiiP, rap about moments of intimacy and the kind of guys they like atop the Ying Yang Twins sampled record.

If you aren’t familiar with the GRAMMY Award-winning musician, Derrick Milano started his decorated and successful musical career as a rapper in 2013. In 2019, the Philadelphia-native artist shifted to songwriting and has been credited for contributing to songs for today’s biggest pop stars like Justin Bieber, Megan thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke and more. Without further ado, stream the fun and liberating ‘Abow’ below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

