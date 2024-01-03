Selena Gomez expresses that her next album might be her last album

The actress wants to act full-time.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else” — Selena Gomez

Allure

According to a post on Entertainment Tonight, Selena Gomez discussed her music career and acting on the ‘SmartLess’ podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she expressed.

Selena Gomez currently acts and produces an Emmy-nominated series, stars in ‘Selena + Chef’ for MAX and Food Network, has a makeup line, and works on music in her free time.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dwight Howard signs with new team overseas after sexual assault lawsuit

TI and Tiny release joint statement amid new sexual assault lawsuit