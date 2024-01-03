Selena Gomez expresses that her next album might be her last album

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else” — Selena Gomez

According to a post on Entertainment Tonight, Selena Gomez discussed her music career and acting on the ‘SmartLess’ podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she expressed.

Selena Gomez currently acts and produces an Emmy-nominated series, stars in ‘Selena + Chef’ for MAX and Food Network, has a makeup line, and works on music in her free time.

