Selena Gomez canoodles with new beau Benny Blanco at first public date: See pics

It’s the courtside game official PDA for me! Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco have shown the world they’re together recently at a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat.

The couple have been together since June of 2023.

If it’s your first time learning about her beau or seeing the multiple-awarded star producer, it’s understandable. Benny Blanco, real name Benjamin Joseph Levin, is a superproducer in the pop realm. He is Dr Luke’s understudy and he has made records for a long list of stars like Selena Gomez, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Lana Del Rey, Miguel, Halsey, Camila Cabello, and more. He has also co-written songs for Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dreams’, Kesha’s ‘TiK ToK, and Taio Cruz’s ‘Dynamite’.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

