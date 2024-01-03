TI and Tiny release joint statement amid new sexual assault lawsuit

Their attorney called the allegations “bogus”.

In a statement to the press, rapper TI and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris responded to the newest sexual assault assault filed against them.

“We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

Two years ago, in 2021, several women came forward to allege the married couple sexually assaulted, drugged, or kidnapped them all in 2005 and 2017. In the newest lawsuit, according to TMZ, Jane Doe alleges that the couple did the same to her around the same time of the previous allegations. Doe claims she met the famous couple in Los Angeles, California, at a nightclub. She claimed they took her to their hotel, stripped them both naked, and got in the shower with TI.

According to Jane Doe, she became lightheaded and dizzy, and before she knew it, Tiny allegedly pinned her to the bed and grinded or her naked body. Allegedly, TI used his toe to penetrate her vagina. Based on the lawsuit, Doe said “no” to TI’s foot penetration. Doe allegedly vomited and later passed out. Allegedly, her vagina was “in serious pain” the next morning.

