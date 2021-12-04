in Events, Music, Videos

Sarkodie announces annual Rapperholic concert with stellar freestyle

This week from a plush home, legendary Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie announced the coming of his annual Rapperholic event with a freestyle. Happening in three weeks on Christmas Day in Accra, SarkNation and music fans alike will get to see their hero perform live at the Grand Arena Conference Centre. It is always well-attended from the coverage we’ve seen in the past. If you will be in Ghana on Saturday, December 25, purchase a ticket to avoid missing out.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

RapperholicRapperholic 2021Sarkodie