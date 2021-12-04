Sarkodie announces annual Rapperholic concert with stellar freestyle

This week from a plush home, legendary Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie announced the coming of his annual Rapperholic event with a freestyle. Happening in three weeks on Christmas Day in Accra, SarkNation and music fans alike will get to see their hero perform live at the Grand Arena Conference Centre. It is always well-attended from the coverage we’ve seen in the past. If you will be in Ghana on Saturday, December 25, purchase a ticket to avoid missing out.
An in-person conversation with one of the world's greatest African artists, Olamide