Sarkodie supports Shatta Wale’s new business venture, Shaxi

Photo: Instagram

Shaxi is a portmanteau of the owner’s name, ‘Shatta Wale’, and the word ‘taxi’.

This week, African Dancehall star Shatta Wale announced the official launch date of his rideshare service, Shaxi, and his fellow Ghanaian legendary rapper Sarkodie showed his support by quoting his tweet.

Shatta Wale replied with the following tweet:

In its description on Twitter, the company account describes Shaxi as “a ride-hailing company with a core focus on providing affordable and comfortable rides whilst providing employment opportunities for the youth”.

We congratulate Shatta Wale on his new business venture, and we wish him and the company the best of luck!

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

