Sarkodie supports Shatta Wale’s new business venture, Shaxi

Shaxi is a portmanteau of the owner’s name, ‘Shatta Wale’, and the word ‘taxi’.

We are officially launching #Shaxi on 8th December. Follow @shaxiofficialgh for more updates! It’s time to ride !! pic.twitter.com/jCsmdd8ohA — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 7, 2021

This week, African Dancehall star Shatta Wale announced the official launch date of his rideshare service, Shaxi, and his fellow Ghanaian legendary rapper Sarkodie showed his support by quoting his tweet.

Shatta Wale replied with the following tweet:

Thank you king sark for the support #Shaxi is finally live 💪🚀🙏🚗 https://t.co/ly3cH7kHTr — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 7, 2021

In its description on Twitter, the company account describes Shaxi as “a ride-hailing company with a core focus on providing affordable and comfortable rides whilst providing employment opportunities for the youth”.

We congratulate Shatta Wale on his new business venture, and we wish him and the company the best of luck!

