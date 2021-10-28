Quamina MP and Sarkodie’s ‘Bordoss’ invites fine girls to the dancefloor this season

Who doesn’t love a fun bum-applauding record? As festival season in Africa approaches, the industry’s giants and the newbies alike are releasing records in hopes of dominating the club scenes.

Over a vibrant fast-paced production crafted by DZY, both Ghanaian artists Quamina MP and Sarkodie encourage rug-cutting on the dancefloor (with or without a thick baddie) from the shores of West Africa to the intimate rooms filled with mean muggers and socialites in New York City. Opening the roaring Hiplife song with salutations to the fine girls but not leaving the gentlemen out (“Boys, where dey?”), Quamina MP came to do one thing, and he nailed the assignment! By the time he gets to the place where he wonders about a twinkling little bum at the end of his verse, bodies are already in herds on the way to the dancefloor. During Ghana’s legendary rapper verse, mostly spoken in his native tongue of Twi, Sarkodie does not let up on the beat and brightens the track further with his signature master delivery.

If you were around for the ‘Fatty Girl’ era (2001), Sir Mix-A-Lot’s monster hit ‘Baby Got Back’ or even fellow Ghanaian artist Vudumane’s ‘Botos’, ‘Bordoss’ shows that the appreciation for the female’s backside isn’t going anywhere time soon. Stream the catchy bum-praising/bum-swaying track below now.

