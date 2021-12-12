in Music Videos, News

Watch Quamina MP and Sarkodie in bum-filled visual for ‘Bordoss’

    African women aren’t short on curves, beautiful skin and beautiful smiles. In the neon-lit Prince Doulo directed visual, bums in swimwear surround Quamina MP as he performs the first verse from the comfort of his seat in a red outfit. The Ghanaian stars Sarkodie and the ‘WHY’ singer celebrate the derrieres of local beauties throughout the bilingual (Twi and English) track produced by DZY. Watch the fun visual for the party record below. It features cameos from the gang in seventies-inspired gear.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

