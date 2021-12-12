Watch Quamina MP and Sarkodie in bum-filled visual for ‘Bordoss’

African women aren’t short on curves, beautiful skin and beautiful smiles. In the neon-lit Prince Doulo directed visual, bums in swimwear surround Quamina MP as he performs the first verse from the comfort of his seat in a red outfit. The Ghanaian stars Sarkodie and the ‘WHY’ singer celebrate the derrieres of local beauties throughout the bilingual (Twi and English) track produced by DZY. Watch the fun visual for the party record below. It features cameos from the gang in seventies-inspired gear.

