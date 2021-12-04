Kodak Black raps about betrayal and growth in ‘Closure’: Watch the visual

The betrayal hurts him, and he’s been seeking closure.

Currently trending at #2 on YouTube’s Trending for Music, Florida-bred star rapper Kodak Black shares what’s on his mind in his new revealing record ‘Closure’. From keeping up with his friends in prison (when no one else does) to including others in his journey, the skilled storyteller, as always, conveys his messages with detailed descriptions of his truth. As he explains each heartbreaking scenario attached to friends and people in the business, it is hard to listen and not think about your personal experiences.

Over the years, whether you are as successful as Kodak Black or not, humans will be humans. People switch up. They forget about you, and some of them try to throw dirt on your name. It, unfortunately, comes with the territory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

