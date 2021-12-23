Hotboii and Kodak Black overcome distractions and temptation on ‘Record First’: Watch

Florida does it differently.

As butts shake and bounce in a neon-lit strip club to the recording studio, Florida’s it-boys Hotboii and Kodak Black perform the lyrics to ‘Record First’. The Orlando-native artist’s verse expands on how he changed his life, tricking on the weekend and his intimate moments. Then, he sings about the multiple temptations that could take him off course but remains disciplined on the catchy hook. During Kodak Black’s verse, he raps about being unapologetic, trendsetting, and not knowing how he got here. Watch the video for the short track currently trending at #11 on YouTube’s Trending for Music below.

