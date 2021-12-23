Watch Kenyan musical group Matata’s video for ‘Matatu’ featuring Bensoul

    Matata—like the Swahili phrase—trademarked by Disney.

    Photo: Instagram

    Formed and based in Oslo, the fairly new Norwegian band linked up with Bensoul for ‘Matatu’ from their latest extended play titled ‘Unaware’. Exburent character doused with a tasteful sense of humour makes Matata, the Kenyan musical act, interesting to watch. Dangerously hanging from the door of a moving van and standing atop a commercial truck, the artists perform the lyrics in English and their native tongue. Watch the well-made video by Aleksander Haugdal below and check out the album if you haven’t.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Written by Richardine Bartee

