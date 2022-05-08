Sam Smith gives insight into his inner feelings in ‘Love Me More’: Watch

English superstar Sam Smith talks about self-worth, self-love and mental health in his new single ‘Love Me More’. This topic couldn’t be more relevant because many people suffer from depression silently. The ‘Love Me More’ video starts with a baby Sam Smith playing the piano, who is just the cutest baby ever. It shows that he has been a dedicated musician his whole life, and the video also sheds light on different gender identities making the video, in my opinion, a strong positive message. The video ends with a fun party channelling Studio 54, where Sam gets to be his best self.
Check out the ‘Love Me More’ video below.