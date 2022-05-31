Rolling Loud shares New York festival update

A day ahead of New York City Music Month, Rolling Loud and Citi Field announced the festival’s return to Citi Field in Queens. For three days, September 23-25, music fans will be able to see music’s biggest stars perform live, rain or shine. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, June 3 at noon EST via this link.

🎶 @RollingLoud is BACK 🎶 Rolling Loud returns to #CitiField on September 23-25 with a brand new lineup. pic.twitter.com/fbdq800cnC — Citi Field (@CitiField) May 31, 2022

