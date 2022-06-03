R&B singer-songwriter India Shawn sings about love and reciprocity in ‘Exchange’: Watch

It’s a terrifying time to be alive in the United States, so it’s good to see artists “bringing the love back” into the music.

A few years back, music fans and industry professionals claimed R&B was on its last leg. It looks alive and well, to me. With newcomers like the striking and sensual India Shawn and the launch of Diddy’s new label, R&B fans and lovers alike are in for their fix.

As I evolve in my career and womanhood, it’s becoming increasingly important to show up as my whole self, sexy and sensual included, she shared about writing the song.

Through the lyrics, India Shawn tells the story of love, balance, and being a flawed human in a relationship, trying to be the best version of herself with her partner.

Watch the soft new music video for the Los Angeles-based singer’s new song ‘Exchange’ below. If you’re in the mood to reciprocate the deep love your partner gives to you.

