Rexxie, one of my African producers, is back with his first release of the year, and it is called ‘Wallet’ featuring Seyi Vibez and DJ 4kerty. The record is about earning more money to put in your wallet. Any hustler or human being can and should relate to the track’s intent. Stream the high-tempo banger below now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket