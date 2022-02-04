Detroit stars Queen Naija and Big Sean team up for ‘Hate Our Love’: Listen

It isn’t easy to be in a relationship with the world, watching you and commenting on your shared moments. When you’re in the shoes of a star, you would feel like you are under a microscope—yes, even if you dreamed of becoming famous since your childhood. Nothing prepares you for the level of criticism you will receive. Today, Detroit-native singer-songwriter Queen Naija and Big Sean share an introspective record about relationships under pressure. Queen Naija sings about unconditional love in her verse—loving her man on his worst days and seeing him how she saw him from the beginning. As the song continues, the singer adds missing her love when travelling.

In Big Sean’s verse, he talks about working on communication and how it is more about listening to your partner, the distance, and consistency with his partner. As gifted as a lyricist, he paints the picture about the kind of solid love that doesn’t need a divorce and knowing how to defuse any problems that could potentially break them apart.

The new love song (out in time for Valentine’s Day)—samples Bobby Glenn’s ‘Sounds Like a Love Song’ released in the seventies—famously interpolated into JAY Z’s ‘Song Cry’ in 2001. If you have people hating on your love and wishing that you and your partner don’t make it, then you might relate.

Check out the Mike Woods production below. He has produced for Kehlani, Yung Bleu and more.

