In photos: Notorious BIG’s 50th birthday party

Last night, Biggie’s loved ones celebrated his fiftieth birthday with a dinner gala presented by Lexus and Pepsi, brought to you by Lil Kim. Held at Guastavino’s on the Upper East Side, the star-studded event included performances of Biggie’s insatiable hits in the company of his children, friends, and fans.

Kindly find the images from the second annual dinner gala below.

  • Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

