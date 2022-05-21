In photos: Notorious BIG’s 50th birthday party

Last night, Biggie’s loved ones celebrated his fiftieth birthday with a dinner gala presented by Lexus and Pepsi, brought to you by Lil Kim. Held at Guastavino’s on the Upper East Side, the star-studded event included performances of Biggie’s insatiable hits in the company of his children, friends, and fans.

Kindly find the images from the second annual dinner gala below.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

