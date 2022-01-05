LVMPD responds to Jason Derulo incident at ARIA Resort & Casino

Miramar is up 20,000 for the alleged beatdown in the ARIA Resort lobby.

Photo: NME

As you’ve probably seen by now, famous American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo was in a physical altercation recently in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to multiple reports, the recording artist allegedly reacted to two people calling him Usher, his famous fellow singer who just completed a residency this weekend at Caesars Palace. He became upset and committed battery against the alleged hecklers.

In a statement, the local police department, LVMPD, responded and said, “the victims opted not to press charges against the celebrity, and no report was taken, as Derulo was not cited or arrested for the incident.”

Derulo, whose real name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux, was removed from the property and was issued a no trespassing notice, according to TMZ.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

ARIA Resort & CasinoJason DeruloUsher