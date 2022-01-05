LVMPD responds to Jason Derulo incident at ARIA Resort & Casino

As you’ve probably seen by now, famous American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo was in a physical altercation recently in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to multiple reports, the recording artist allegedly reacted to two people calling him Usher, his famous fellow singer who just completed a residency this weekend at Caesars Palace. He became upset and committed battery against the alleged hecklers.

In a statement, the local police department, LVMPD, responded and said, “the victims opted not to press charges against the celebrity, and no report was taken, as Derulo was not cited or arrested for the incident.”

Derulo, whose real name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux, was removed from the property and was issued a no trespassing notice, according to TMZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

