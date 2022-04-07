Emerging Atlanta rapper Loui turns up in ‘Get In Get Out’ featuring DreamDoll: Watch

Loui, a rising Atlanta Hip-Hop artist, does it again with a new trap song featuring the Bronx’s DreamDoll. Their new single, ‘Get In & Get Out’, brings a southern sound to New York energy. Dream Doll maneuvers through the beat with ease as both she and Loui boast about their ability to accumulate large amounts and hold their own in any arena or bedroom. Loui’s previous song ‘Talkin Bout‘ featuring Saweetie, accumulated over a million global streams so I would say Loui definitely knows how to compliment a lady. The young artist is slowly climbing the charts and building notoriety. I’m excited to see what other viral releases the polished artist will have for 2022.

