Philadelphia spitta, Lil Rekk, shares From The Block live performance: Watch

With the backing of A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Don Q, Lil Rekk is prime to be next to blow this year from ‘HighBridge the Label. Lil Rekk has been feeding the streets with anthems like Oocters‘ and ‘Time‘, now ready to drop his third mixtape, ‘1ONE’ on Friday.

Titled after a nickname from his peers, ‘1ONE’ spans twelve tracks that peel back the onion on Rekk’s personality and his journey from the streets to sold-out venues.

Ahead of his mixtape release, Lil Rekk performed the unreleased song ‘Confetti’ on the popular live performance YouTube show, ‘From The Block‘. ‘Confetti’ is the intro track to the new mixtape. Check out Lil Rekk’s From The Block Performance below.

