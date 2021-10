Four days ago, modern Americana singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey shared the official video for her album’s title track ‘Blue Banisters’. In it, as she sings the lyrics from the first verse, it plays out accordingly. LDR sits in a John Deere and rides for a little bit until she’s seen with her friends, bonding and baking a birthday cake. As it comes to an end, she paints the mentioned bannister blue with her “sisters”.

Watch the dreamy visual below. The album is out now.

