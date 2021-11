Outside of being a well-known vlogger, Lamboginny is still making waves in the Afrobeats and Dancehall scene. Lamboginny is back with a video for his latest track ‘India Has Done Me Well’. Whilst sticking to his Dancehall roots, Lambo was able to pay homage to the Middle Eastern/Bollywood culture.

