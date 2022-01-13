Korn returns with ‘Forgotten’ from forthcoming album ‘Requiem’

Kicking off the new year with new music, the legendary Alternative Metal band Korn—stylised as KoЯn—is back and ready to release their next album ‘Requiem’. As far as its sound, it is potent, on-point, and necessary. The American Nu-Metal rocking pioneers not only evoke nostalgia, but they don’t miss a beat. It feels good to have a new Korn record in 2022. Both singles from the album remind me of a pre-pandemic world where things weren’t as restrictive today.

The album comes out on February 4 on Loma Vista Recordings. If you’re a fan, you will be able to watch the guys live during their nineteen-date arena tour, beginning on March 4. Special guests include Chevelle and Code Orange. When you’re done with ‘Forgotten’, don’t forget to check out the genre pioneer’s lead single ‘Start the Healing’ below, and have a look at the official album cover art.

