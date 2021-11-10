Listen to Key Glock’s latest album ‘Yellow Tape 2’

Key Glock’s continually delivering quality projects over the years is a direct reason his growth as an artist has been consistent, and his fan base is so loyal. Key Glock has released eight projects in the past five years, including joint projects Dum and Dummer’ 1 and 2 with PRE CEO Young Dolph. In 2020, Glock unleashed the original ‘Yellow Tape’, which peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 and featured some of the hottest producers.

On Friday (November 5), Key Glock released the sequel project ‘Yellow Tape 2’. The Memphis rapper expressed he’s not a fan of sequel projects in an interview with HotNewHipHop.

“I never liked doing sequels,” “I never planned on even doing a sequel, but it’s more of, like, a statement. That color, it was my great-grandmother’s favorite color. Y’all look at it like it’s yellow. I look at it like it’s gold, ’cause I’m a player.”

Key Glock gave Instagram a laugh, announcing he’d finally done a project with features. It turns out all the features on the tracklist is himself as his alter ego named Glizock.

The twenty-track project is a showcase of Key Glock’s evolution as a rapper. Check out project ‘Yellow Tape 2’ below along with videos ‘Toolie’ and ‘Something Bout Me’. The video for ‘Something Bout Me’ is currently trending at #15 on YouTube For Music.

