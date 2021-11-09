in Extended Plays, News, Streams and Downloads

Roc Nation’s newest artist Maeta to perform live tomorrow night in New York City

Photo: Instagram

We’ve received emails about Maeta, the rising artist from Indianapolis now signed to Roc Nation, since 2019. At the time, she was promoting a track called ‘Babygirl’, detailing her worth in a relationship. She was nineteen. Fast forward two years, two weeks after the news went out about her signing a record deal with Roc Nation, the singer-songwriter released her seven-track project, ‘Habits’, in April with guest features from Buddy, BEAM, who recently performed at Rolling Loud in Miami, and Leven Kali. Today, we received an email invitation for her future performance at SOBs, short for Sounds of Brazil in the Hudson Square neighbourhood of Manhattan.

If you’re in New York City tomorrow, pop by the venue and support the twenty-one-year-old Alternative R&B artist who just came off of a tour with HER. On ‘Habits’, a project reflecting her personal growth, Maeta notably worked with the likes of Kaytranada (‘Teen Scene’) and Skrillex (‘Toxic’).

