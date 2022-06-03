GRAMMY-nominated Nigerian artist Kah-Lo shares ‘Drag Me Out’ remix: Stream

“I don’t like none of y’all hoes. I’m bored.”

Whether you know it or not, having a New York State of Mind is real. I cannot speak for all natives, but the women born and bred in the Big Apple are known to be outspoken, sassy, misunderstood, and will unleash the “over it” attitude when whatever is happening no longer serves us. Hey, we have our reasons. There’s always a lot going on, and someone is always looking to hustle you out of your position or what you have of value.

I mostly like this song because of Kah-Lo‘s choice of words—and the onamatopiae. The young artist is doing the needful work to summon us to join her. Life is short, and even though she may come off as ill-tempered or bossy, it’s a vibe, and she’s right. Let’s have some fun! We survived through a global pandemic!

Listen to the shady Billen Ted remix of the demanding and audacious club record below, and if you are that friend who goes to the centre of the dancefloor as soon as you open your tab at the bar, this one is for you.

In case you missed the original Dance record, check it out below. It was released in April.

Kah-Lo was nominated at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards for ‘Rinse & Repeat’ in the Best Dance Recording category.

