Zambian artist Jay Rox’s ‘Enigma’ gets over one million streams in a week

The former Zone Fam group member, Jay Rox, released an album dubbed ‘Enigma’ on New Year’s Day, and it’s doing impressive numbers. The album of twenty-one tracks carries the essence of African Rap gracefully weaved into the famed Afrobeats/Afrofusion bounce. Notable African acts featured on the project include the Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny, Kenyan Genge and Mejja, and Zimbabwean songstress Gemma Griffiths. Some stand-out tracks on the project are ‘Weekend’ featuring Rayvanny, ‘Smooth & Slow’ featuring Gemma Griffiths, and the opener’ Chain Smoker’.

Jay Rox has released his sixth album exclusively on Boomplay for the first eight days. Boomplay is a Chinese music streaming platform launched in Nigeria back in 2015, and it primarily focuses on African local and urban music content. Several stakeholders see why Jay Rox made the exclusive release for eight days, considering that over 86% of the seventy-five million Boomplay users are from sub-Saharan Africa (Billboard 2020). Reach is an obvious advantage. The Zambian musician seems to be reaping the fruits early. Listen to ‘Enigma’ below.

