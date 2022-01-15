Zambian superstar Sampa the Great to perform at Coachella 2022

The Zambian-born star Sampa the Great will perform at Coachella 2022 following the festival’s two-year hiatus. More African acts will grace the infamous stage, including South Africa’s Black Coffee, Rwanda’s Stromae, and Benin’s AMEME. This year’s festival hosts some big-name performers, namely Doja Cat (born to a South African father), 21 Savage, Megan thee Stallion, Big Sean, Lil Baby, and more. Ye (Kanye West), Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles will headline the festival set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Coachella 2022 is from April 15-April 17 and April 22-24.

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter has always admitted that her upbringing significantly influences her music. Sampa the Great continues to intentionally share the stories of Africa through her sound and visual identity. Although born in Zambia, she was raised in Botswana, and she is now based in Melbourne, Australia. In March 2020, Sampa the Great became the first artist to win the Australian Music Price twice. The nod was for ‘Birds and the BEE9’ (2017) and ‘The Return’ (2019). She has worked with music giants Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Thundercat, and Denzel Curry and continues to collaborate with more international entities to date. In dawn 2021, she performed for NPR Tiny Desk Concert celebrating Black History Month.

Watch the concert below.

