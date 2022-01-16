Freddie Gibbs joins Saturday Night Live cast for hilarious skit: Watch

Last night, Freddie Gibbs appeared on Saturday Night Live for its Cut for Time Sketch. As described on YouTube under the description, a rapper (Chris Redd) performs a song with his entourage (Ariana DeBose, Freddie Gibbs, Kenan Thompson) after signing a major deal. Watch the hilarious video skit ‘All on Me’ below.
