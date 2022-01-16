Buffalo Bills make NFL playoff history whilst advancing to AFC Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills put together an offensive performance on Saturday that has never been done in NFL history. Buffalo never punted, kicked a field goal, or turned the ball over in the Bills’ 47-17 blowout victory over the New England Patriots. The first team in league history to go an entire game with no kicks, punts, or turnovers.

The Bills dominated the team’s third meeting in forty-one days, scoring a touchdown on all seven possessions. Buffalo’s first negative play from scrimmage came on the second-to-last play of the game on a kneel-down from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to run the clock out.

With the Bills’ domination in their wildcard matchup against New England, they punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round. The Bills’ next opponent will be determined by the Steelers vs Chiefs game on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

If the #7 Steelers upset #2 Kansas City, the Bills would host the Bengals in the Divisional Round, and the Tennessee Titans would host the Steelers. Buffalo will travel to Kansas City if the Chiefs defeat the Steelers, and the Titans will host the Bengals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

